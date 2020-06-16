The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! revisited Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth’s love story on Monday, June 15, but noticeably left out the moment he got down on one knee in 2015.

Social media users took to Twitter to point out that the condensed version of season 11 of The Bachelorette opted not to include Booth, 31, proposing to Bristowe, 34. The fitness guru also didn’t participate in the special, but the former Bachelorette returned for an interview with her current boyfriend, Jason Tartick. (Bristowe and Booth called it quits after three years together in November 2018.)

As discussed on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, it’s unclear why Booth and Bristowe’s proposal was excluded — and runner-up Nick Viall’s attempt to pop the question made the cut. A week earlier, The Bachelor: GOAT included both former Bachelor Sean Lowe’s split from runner-up Lindsay Yenter and engagement to now-wife Catherine Giudici. As Bristowe tuned in on Monday night with Tartick’s mother from home, she revealed via her Instagram Stories that she didn’t talk to Booth about the show revisiting their relationship. Booth, for his part, didn’t publicly reveal if he was watching or not.

Lowe, who was the first lead to be featured on the 10-week Bachelor: GOAT special, recently told Us Weekly that he spoke to producers after he learned his season was set to re-air on June 8.

“I think The Bachelor did a great job of putting it all together in a three-hour format. I think they were pretty darn respectful too, and I had talked to the producers beforehand and just said, ‘Hey, obviously I’m married now, so let’s just keep it respectful,’” Lowe, 36, told Us. “And I think they did a great job honoring that.”

Lowe added that watching the condensed version of his season was a “good time” for the couple, who wed in 2014 and share three kids: Samuel, 3, Isaiah, 2, and Mia, 5 months.

“It was really just a fun trip down memory lane,” he said. “Sometimes it doesn’t even feel real, because Catherine and I have such a normal marriage, we have to stop and remind ourselves, ‘Hey, we met on a TV show,’ which sounds absurd, because we’re so fairly normal, live a normal life down here in Dallas.”

