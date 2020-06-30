Jordan Rodgers may have won over JoJo Fletcher on season 12 of The Bachelorette, but he recently revealed he was worried about her connections with Chase McNary and Luke Pell.

As discussed on the new episode of Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, the 31-year-old sports commentator saw footage from their season of the ABC dating show for the first time as he and Fletcher, 29, tuned into The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! on Monday, June 29. While Rodgers admitted via Instagram Stories that he was “worried” about McNary, 31, and Pell, 35, he seemingly didn’t see runner-up Robby Hayes as a threat.

“Luke was genuinely shocked. We were shocked. I didn’t think Luke was going home,” Rodgers told Fletcher on Monday. “The best part of watching this whole thing is I’m just criticizing Joelle. … How could you let Chase go that early? He should have been [No.] 2.”

The former football player went on to call McNary and Pell “good looking dudes.” He added: “Chase should have stuck around longer. You messed up.”

While McNary and Pell finished in third and fourth place, respectively, Fletcher ultimately sent Hayes, 31, home before accepting a proposal from Rodgers during the August 2016 finale.

“This is rough. I don’t know how you did this,” Rodgers said while Fletcher’s split from Hayes played in the background at their Dallas home. “Wow, so I am sitting in a car just waiting, not knowing if I’m going home or proposing and all this is happening?”

Fletcher, for her part, pointed out that Rodgers was acting like he wasn’t in the competition while watching the show on Monday.

“Can I just say, it’s very funny sitting here and Jordan being like, ‘How did you not pick Chase?’ I’m like, ‘Uh, because I ended up with you,’” Fletcher said, noting she “had great guys” on her season. “[Chase] deserved better. I hate this.”

While Fletcher and Rodgers were set to wed on June 13, the couple was forced to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. The twosome joined Chris Harrison on Monday’s episode to give an update on their relationship.

“We went through a lot of different struggles,” the Fletch designer admitted. “And there was a point in that first year where we were like, ‘Whoa, can we even do this?’”

Rodgers added, “We sat down together and we were like, ‘We love each other, but is that enough right now?’ There was a fork in the road and we chose to stay together and we’re better for it, but it was not easy.”

