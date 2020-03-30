Michelle Money’s boyfriend, Mike Weir, asked his followers for prayers following the Bachelor alum’s 15-year-old daughter Brielle’s skateboarding accident.

“Last night Michelle’s daughter Brielle was in a skateboarding accident close to our home,” the professional golfer, 49, captioned a Monday, March 30, Instagram slideshow. “Luckily the neighbors were out walking and found her quickly. She is in ICU at Primary Children’s and Michelle has been by her side all night — because of the COVID-19 precautions, only 1 parent is allowed in the room. As of this morning, they are saying the swelling on her brain is moving in the right direction. Brielle and Michelle are so strong — we are hoping for the best and your thoughts and prayers are appreciated during this time.”

In the social media upload, the teenager was photographed in her hospital bed. She was all smiles with her mom, 39, in the second shot.

The Bachelor Pad alum addressed her daughter’s condition hours earlier via Instagram, writing, “Brielle … is in the ICU on life support. She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. … Please, I am asking for prayers. … In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.

The Utah native went on to warn parents to always make their children wear helmets, “even when they push back.”

Since her announcement, the Bachelor in Paradise alum has received supportive comments from many Bachelor Nation members. “Oh Michelle, I am so very sorry about this. Sean and I are praying for you and your Brielle and the doctors and the nurses and your support system,” Catherine Giudici wrote, while Emily Maynard added, “Oh Michelle I’m so sorry. Im praying for a miracle for you and your sweet girl. Sending you all the love in the world.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum shares her daughter with her ex-husband, Ryan Money.