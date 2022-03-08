‘Breaking Bad’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Aaron Paul

In addition to multiple films including Need for Speed and Exodus: Gods and Kings, the actor voiced Todd Chavez in Netflix’s BoJack Horseman from 2014 to 2020 and was also an executive producer. From 2016 to 2018, he starred in Hulu’s The Path. In 2019, Paul led the Netflix film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, revealing what happened to Jesse Pinkman following the events of Breaking Bad. In 2020, he joined the cast of HBO’s Westworld. Paul also became a dad in February 2018, welcoming his first daughter, Story Annabelle, with wife Lauren Parsekian. In December 2021, Parsekian and Paul revealed they are having another child. “We can’t wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already,” the actor’s wife wrote on Instagram.