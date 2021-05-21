‘Bridgerton’ Cast React to Rege-Jean Page’s Exit: ‘Passing the Baton’

Farewell, sir! Regé-Jean Page was easily the breakout star of Netflix’s Bridgerton — making it that much tougher for fans to wrap their heads around the fact that he wouldn’t be returning for another season.

Netflix announced the news in April, nearly four months after the series debuted and quickly became the most-streamed original show. The drama has been renewed for three more seasons.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” the statement, written in Lady Whistledown’s voice, read. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Shortly after the announcement, Page, 31, spoke out via Twitter.

“Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family — on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans — the love is real and will just keep growing,” the For the People alum wrote.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn‘s novels, with each book following the love story of a different family member. While season 1 followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she fell in love with Page’s Simon Bassett, the next season will focus on Jonathan Bailey‘s Anthony Bridgerton and his search for love.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” the actor told Variety in April of his discussions with producers before he signed on. “One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”

