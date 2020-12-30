He Spent His Childhood in Zimbabwe Before Moving to London

While Page was born in London, he spent most of his childhood in Harare, Zimbabwe, before eventually moving back to the U.K. for secondary school. “Zimbabwe was still a relatively young country when I was living there and its post-apartheid society was only newly formed,” he told The Guardian on December 17. “Being a mixed-race child in that environment means that you have to think about crafting your own identity and you question why you belong in that world.”