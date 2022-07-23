‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Gellar was a ‘90s sensation on the big screen leading up to Buffy, and she continued to find diverse work after the series. She first reprised her role as Daphne Blake in Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed before starring in The Grudge franchise and other films including Veronika Decides to Die. She primarily found her groove with TV gigs such as Ringer and The Crazy Ones, but she also lent her voice to characters on Robot Chicken and American Dad! She cofounded the cooking company Foodstirs in 2015 and authored a cookbook, Stirring Up Fun with Food, in 2017. In July 2022, Geller announced that she would return to TV in the Paramount+ show, Wolf Pack.

Gellar shares daughter Charlotte and son Rocky with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.