Making his mark. Since Lockwood & Co. premiered on Netflix, fans have applauded Cameron Chapman for his captivating performance as Anthony Lockwood — and his scene-stealing moments with onscreen love interest Ruby Stokes.

The new series, which is based on Jonathan Stroud‘s book series of the same name, follows three young operatives of a psychic detection agency as they fight ghosts. Anthony, who founded his own startup titled Lockwood & Co., is joined by his friend George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) and newcomer Lucy (Stokes) as they attempt to keep the residents in London, England, safe from potential supernatural threats.

After Lockwood & Co. debuted in January, Chapman opened up about the work that went into bringing Anthony to life.

“We were really fortunate to have a period of time before shooting, dedicated to rehearsals (stunts & script work). Jonathan was very supportive, as were the production team, we were given space to ask questions, provided glossaries for the world’s terminology and of course scripts/the books to pull from,” he told Revamp Magazine one month later. “It was an exciting challenge to step into this unique world, aside from working on the script, I watched ghost documentaries, read ghost folk tales and studied the Victorian photography that [creator] Joe Cornish often used as a reference.”

The British actor noted that it was a “dream” to play the iconic detective on screen, adding, “That much was clear as soon as I read the first few scenes in the script. Whilst you have all this amazing support in prep, you have to find the character for yourself, otherwise the character will never translate on screen as a recognizable, layered human. I remember imagining the character through certain scenes in the script, and what I thought he needed to bring in those scenes, being able to find that with the help of others was a joy.”

Chapman also credited his costars for creating a fun environment on set. “They’re the best. Both [Ruby and Ali] are fantastic actors and wonderful people. We became a real family unit, navigating the world of Lockwood & Co. and the world of filming, together. I love them!” he gushed to Wonderland Magazine in January.

He continued: “It’s long days, and we had lots of night shoots, which means you’re sort of in a bubble from the outside world. Too many good eggs to say there were any favorites, but I will say I loved working with Jack Bandiera — we had such a laugh every time on set, despite the rivalry our characters have. Also, Paddy [Holland] is a legend.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Chapman after his debut in Lockwood & Co.: