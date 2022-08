Miss Utah Marissa Powell

During the 2013 Miss USA pageant, Miss Utah Powell suffered a stumble during the interview portion, telling host Giuliana Rancic, “I think, especially the men are … um … seen as the leaders of this, and so we need to see how to … create education better. So that we can solve this problem. Thank you.” Not surprisingly, Powell didn’t win, with Miss Connecticut Erin Brady taking home the crown.