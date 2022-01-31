James McAvoy

The Split star revealed that he was once propositioned by a fan who said she was his “free pass” at a costume party. “I met her and her fella and she came up afterward and said ‘You’re my allowance … [My partner] is cool with it,” McAvoy recounted during a November 2015 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “I was taken aback by it and I said ‘I’m married, but that’s very flattering. And then she said this thing that was meant as a compliment … but it was still really backhanded. She went, ‘Because, you know, a lot [of] girls would be after someone like Channing Tatum.'”