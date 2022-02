Joe Keery

Over the course of Stranger Things‘ run, Keery’s character Steve Harrington (and his hair) has become a beloved fan favorite, leading to one over-zealous fan’s request. “Somebody asked me for a piece of my hair one time,” the actor told E! News in October 2017. “That was probably the weirdest.” Though they “just asked” and didn’t actually pull any of his locks out, Keery promptly turned them down. “I said, ‘Don’t think so, but thank you!'”