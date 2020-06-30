The ‘You’ Comparisons

Badgley currently plays Joe Goldberg on Netflix’s thriller You. Both actors acknowledged the similarities between Joe and Dan.

“[On You] playing this guy Joe, and it makes a lot of sense in a way. The funny thing is I didn’t get excited to be like, ‘Oh, this is such a different and interesting take on a similar vibe.’ I was, if anything, too self-conscious about that, and I was inclined to be like, ‘This is quite different.’ But in a way, it’s almost like Dan, just with bloody hands,” Badgley said.

Crawford noted that Joe is “like an odd continuation of Dan.”