Working to be better. Camila Nakagawa has spoken out following Leroy Garrett‘s emotional video about what happened between the pair during The Challenge: Dirty 30 in 2017.

On Monday, November 15, Garrett, 36, opened up about what occurred after Nakagawa, 33, went on a “racist rant” during an episode of the MTV series. During the Instagram video, he explained that he was upset that the producers didn’t step in after the argument. Instead, the morning after the incident, he had to bring it up.

“I thought, ‘What the hell is going on? No one is about to talk about what happened?’ Imagine that,” the Real World: Las Vegas native explained during his 36-minute video. “The producers didn’t tell TJ [Lavin] to say something. I have to say something. I was the victim last night and I have to bring up why something happened to me and basically force someone to apologize — someone who wasn’t going to do it on their own. Mindblowing to me.”

Garrett thought Nakagawa would be eliminated afterward, but instead, she remained in the game and went on to win the season’s $450,000 prize.

“You basically rewarded her for being racist and being violent. I’ve seen people get sent home for less,” he said, noting that she was then invited to compete on Champs vs. Stars. (She was disqualified after being disrespectful.)

On Tuesday, November 16, the two-time winner posted an Instagram Live to discuss the topic, getting emotional and apologizing multiple times.

“I do not condone racism. If there is anything in your eyes that I can be doing better, I ask you to please tell me. Because you can judge me all you want, that’s fine. That’s everybody’s choice. But I would actually like to take action and do something positive,” the Spring Break Challenge alum said through tears. “I’m taking anti-racism courses. Literally. I’m trying to educate myself so that I never make the same mistakes, so that I fully understand my part in just being supportive of the cause. That’s what I want to do, that’s it. I was wrong, period, 100 percent.”

She added that she has tried to call Garrett and that they discussed what happened afterward.

“I don’t want forgiveness, I’m not the victim. What I did was wrong. It is wrong,” the Brazil native, who said she wants to be better for her 16-month-old son, added. “I want to know what I can do. I don’t condone racism and I don’t condone what I did. … From the bottom of my heart, I know Leroy doesn’t care about me, and that’s fine. It’s his right. I probably wouldn’t care about someone that did that to me too. But I always had a special place for him in my heart. I always loved him so much and I don’t even understand why I did what I did. If regret could kill, I’d be dead for sure.”

