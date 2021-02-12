Ben Higgins

“This afternoon I watched the interview with Chris and Rachel. Chris’ statements were harmful. They were not helpful. They hurt many,” the season 20 Bachelor wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday. “He is my friend, and sometimes friends do things we have to speak out against. I cannot agree with the comments he made. This is a teachable moment for us all. We have to continue to learn, grow, and become better.”

Higgins added, “Rachel has been a voice for racial reconciliation and racial justice and we are all continuing to learn from her, learn from many others, and take on the responsibility to educate ourselves so that we will authentically be better. I have done things in my past I am not proud of as I am sure many of us have and in those moments we have a responsibility to hold ourselves accountable so we can grow.”