Nick Viall

“After seeing Chris’s very disappointing and harmful interview with Rachel, I have spent the past two days speaking with many people from Bachelor Nation including those involved. This is a teachable moment for us all,” the season 21 Bachelor wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday. “It can be uncomfortable to recognize our own ignorance, but without recognition there can be no accountability and growth.”

Viall wrote that he believes Harrison “can learn from it and be better for it” before thanking Lindsay for her “voice, grace, and most of all friendship.”