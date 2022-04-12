Power couple! Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd stole the show at the 2022 CMT Music Awards before they even took the stage.

The “Circles Around the Town” songstress, 32, stunned in a custom Rasario silver, metallic crop top and sexy red skirt while attending the Nashville awards show on Monday, April 11. She topped off her look with Norman Silverman jewels. Hurd, 35, opted for a dusty pink suit by Ted Baker, Bruno Maglio shoes, Jonas Studio accessories and a Cartier watch.

The lovebirds — who later shared the stage for Morris’ “I Can’t Love You Anymore” duet — teased their songwriting chemistry on the red carpet.

“We wrote this song back in 2021. We were in Hawaii. This song was sort of our therapy,” Morris said on Monday, speaking about “Chasing After You,” which they wrote after fighting earlier that day. The Texas native, who ultimately performed a new song from her 2022 album at the CMTs, has always had a soft spot for the duet they wrote last year.

The ballad and its success is particularly special for Morris, as she met Hurd when they were both songwriters in Nashville. “[Ryan’s] always been a creative collaborator in my life, that’s how we met,” the “Circles Around This Town” singer told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2019. “We were paired together six years ago to write a song.”

Two years after the meet cute, Morris and Hurd began dating in 2015 and the “Love in a Bar” performer popped the question in July 2017. They tied the knot in March 2018, Us confirmed at the time.

“We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there,” Morris recalled to Us. “So, music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other, and now that we aren’t just songwriters, we’re artists, the timing of being married and also touring is very chaotic at times.”

At the time, the “Rich” singer revealed that she looked to fellow country superstar Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman for advice on how to keep their relationship strong. “I’ve learned so much from [them]. They’ve got the two week rule; he’s got his kids out on the road. They just make it look so normal and it makes me and Ryan feel like this could be normal as well,” Morris told Us. “We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime. … Especially now that we’re married, it’s a little bit more important to us to see each other. We try to have a good balance.”

The duo who share 12-month-old son, Hayes — have continued to collaborate through the years, with Hurd contributing lyrics to all three of Morris’ albums. In October 2021, he praised the “Girl” musician for her support as he was recording his debut album, Pelago. “It’s such a mountain crest, to get to the point where you have a big enough single to put out a full album in Nashville. It’s a big deal and not something I take for granted. I’m thankful for my team for sticking with me this long and for Maren,” Hurd told E! News at the time.

He continued: “The album wouldn’t be existing without her doing this song [‘Chasing After You’] with me and also just supporting me the last two or three years. I think it’s my best writing and I’m really excited about it. I just love it.”

Hayes is already following in his parents’ footsteps thanks to his cameo on Morris’ song, “Hummingbird.”

“I was pregnant the day I wrote ‘Hummingbird,’ but when I started recording it, he was starting to talk,” the “My Church” singer told Vulture last month. “Him saying ‘Mama’ was right during that moment in time, so that felt really full-circle, too — just being able to put this song on the record and have that moment. He’s the only feature on the whole project.”

Scroll down to see the duo’s looks from their CMT Music Awards date night: