Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

TV

Everything to Know About Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Release Date, Guest Stars and More 

By
Cobra Kai Season 5 Everything to Know
 Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5
podcast

Did Everything Make the Final Cut?

In a September interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zabka revealed that there were major scenes from season 5 that were “kicked down the field” for potential future seasons.

“I can say this without spoiling anything. There’s a lot of story that was written and that we shot that has actually been not included in this season,” he shared, adding that they were all “OMG moments.”

Macchio, for his part, agreed. “Yes, it was punted. Which is a good sign,” he teased.

Back to top