Did Everything Make the Final Cut?
In a September interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zabka revealed that there were major scenes from season 5 that were “kicked down the field” for potential future seasons.
“I can say this without spoiling anything. There’s a lot of story that was written and that we shot that has actually been not included in this season,” he shared, adding that they were all “OMG moments.”
Macchio, for his part, agreed. "Yes, it was punted. Which is a good sign," he teased.