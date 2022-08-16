Who Will Return for ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5?
In addition to Zabka and Macchio, series regulars Xolo Maridueño, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List will all return for the fifth installment. Yuki Okumoto, who portrayed Chosen Toguchi, Daniel’s primary rival in The Karate Kid Part II, will also play a significant role, and Sean Kanan — who portrayed Mike Barnes, the antagonist from The Karate Kid Part III — will make an appearance.
Alicia Hannah-Kim has also been added to the cast as Kim Da-Eun, a formidable South Korean sensei who factors into the plans Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has for speeding up the expansion of Cobra Kai's dojos.