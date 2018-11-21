Colton Underwood, Us Weekly accepts your final rose. The former football player’s journey to find love is set to begin in January, but Colton has been bringing the heat for months.

The 26-year-old originally competed for Becca Kufrin‘s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. After his ex Tia Booth, who appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor with Becca, confessed she still had feelings for him, the publicist set Colton packing. Months later, he and Tia gave their relationship another shot on Bachelor in Paradise season 5.

“Thank you for teaching me even more about myself, and most importantly, for your friendship that I know will continue far beyond Paradise,” Colton penned in a goodbye note to Tia after their second split aired on a September episode of BIP. “Don’t settle for anything less than the world, because that’s what you deserve. Can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you and catch up on life some day, preferably over a hot dog dinner.”

ABC announced on September 4 that Colton was the season 23 lead. “Third time’s the charm, that’s what they say,” he told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America at the time. “That’s what I’m hoping for.”

The Bachelor returns to ABC Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for hot photos of Colton to hold you over until then: