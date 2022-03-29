Craig Conover Book Revelations 10 Takeaways About Southern Charm Naomie

How He Joined ‘Southern Charm’

Craig was originally contacted via a Facebook message from an old friend who filled him in on Whitney’s plans to make a show about Charleston. Craig didn’t know who Whitney was at the time, but he and his then-roommate agreed to meet him several times.

“Somewhat strangely (or not), the topic of the show rarely came up. … Looking back, he certainly was ‘casting’ us, but he was also meeting the city of Charleston — its people, its bars and restaurants — through us,” Craig wrote.

When it came time to sign onto the show, he was hesitant, even Googling, “Should I go on a reality TV show?” (Naturally, the results didn’t help.)