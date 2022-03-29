Craig Conover Book Revelations 10 Takeaways About Southern Charm Naomie

Namoie Joining the Show

According to Craig, Naomie was “part of the original group of local Charlestonians whom the show’s producers had invited to the Millford Plantation” ahead of season 1. After her social circle and parents advised her not to do the show, however, she took her name out of the running early in the casting process. When they started dating ahead of season 3, he made it clear to Naomie that she should only do the show if she wanted and after a lot of discussions, she agreed. While Craig was expecting to have a “ride or die” ally after two tough seasons, their first real fight went down on screen after Naomie didn’t take Craig’s side when he confronted Whitney over his feelings for Kathryn.

“I had told Naomie all about this, even that I was going to confront Whitney with it,” Craig wrote, adding that Naomie understood his plan and agreed with it. “I looked at Whitney and said that the only reason he was still so upset with Kathryn three years later is because she had chosen Thomas over him. … Whitney freaked out. Then Cam, who was always close to Whitney, freaked out. … That’s when Naomie turned to me and said, ‘Would you just quit?’ And that, I believe, is the moment when our relationship started to fall apart.”

Craig added that he felt “betrayed” that Naomie aired “so much of our dirty laundry in front of the cameras” over seasons 3 and 4, thinking she would “want to play the game” with him.