5. He’s Hoping to Make it Big in Entertainment Someday

Since his athletic career came to an end, the model has kept an eye on the entertainment industry. “I admire people like Ryan Seacrest who has built a brand that is phenomenal. I really want to connect and immerse myself in that entertainment industry, and build relationships across the top people in fashion, music, sports, TV and all those things,” he told BOND OFFICIAL earlier this year. “By the end of this year, I want to do a docuseries highlighting strong empowering stories, with a sports tie, but humanizing these inspiring iconic sports figures. A lot of exciting work!”