All the Rules and Secrets You Didn’t Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’

How They Pick the Celebrity Pairings

Former showrunner Rob Wade told E! News in 2015 that they pair the celebrity with their pro partner “based on height, build and personality and compatibility.”

He explained: ”We don’t pair people who aren’t going to get on. It’s too intense. It’s not like The Bachelor or something, we couldn’t do that. That would just be a miserable experience for the celebrity, for us and the viewer. You don’t want to see two people who don’t like each other and, quite frankly, we have made that mistake pairing people up who didn’t get on so well.”