All the Rules and Secrets You Didn’t Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Sometimes There’s Last Minute Switch-Ups

“Vincent Pastore was the guy from The Sopranos and was rehearsing with Edyta Sliwinska but had heart issues, so that’s when John Ratzenberger joined. And Mark McGrath dropped out and Rocco DiSpirito came in,” she recalled.

Katz added that they had Kill Bill‘s David Carradine waiting in the wings during season 2 because they were worried Master P wouldn’t show up every week, explaining, “I had another celebrity in a trailer that had been rehearsing for a week. He had wardrobe and everything just in case.”

She added, ”Leah Remini was supposed to do the show about three seasons before she did, so when she signed on eventually, you still had that fear because you’re afraid.”