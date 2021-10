The Clothing Rules

“People don’t get to wear their costumes until dress rehearsal,” former pro Tony Dovolani told Glamour in 2015. “There are alterations being made from dress rehearsal until the live show.”

Producer Sungkur also told the magazine that they avoid logos in rehearsal, but Master P once “threatened to leave” because he “wanted to wear this jacket with a logo on it. … And I was like, ‘OK, you can wear the jacket!'”