The Scoring

“The judges have a piece of paper on their desk. After each dance they’ll write down their score. The piece of paper is then run frantically to the control room,” Sungkur told Business Insider in 2018. “Standards and practices from ABC then verifies that everything is fair and checks those scores, and we then go to the judges to reveal their scoring and we double-check that the score they hold up reflects the score they wrote down.”