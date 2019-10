Ray Lewis

During season 28, the former NFL star had to exit the reality show after tearing three tendons in his foot and being told he needed surgery. “Not the ending I had hoped or worked for but that mirror ball wasn’t in the plans for me,” he wrote on Instagram after Movie Night. “I can’t say thank you enough for the support and love. Injuries have never stopped me before and certainly not now. I’ll be back doing the squirrel dance soon enough.”