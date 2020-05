Jake Epstein (Craig Manning)

Epstein appeared in nearly 90 episodes of Degrassi from 2002 to 2008. He has since taken his talents to the stage, appearing in stage productions of Spring Awakening, Billy Elliot the Musical and American Idiot. Epstein made his Broadway debut in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark in 2012, but left the show to originate the role of Gerry Goffin in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in 2014.

Epstein married Vanessa Smythe in 2018.