‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ OGs: Where Are They Now?

Shenae Grimes (Darcy Edwards)

While Grimes had a recurring role on seasons 4 and 5 of Degrassi, Darcy became a main character during seasons 6 and 7. When Grimes landed the lead in the CW’s Beverly Hills, 90210, reboot in 2008, however, she announced her exit. Grimes returned to wrap up Darcy’s storyline during the season 8 premiere. While it’s unclear if the fictional character is still doing missionary work in Africa, Grimes starred as Annie Wilson on 90210 for five seasons. In 2020, she reunited the cast via Zoom for her popular YouTube channel.

Grimes and husband Josh Beech welcomed daughter Bowie in 2018. She missed Drake’s music video shoot due to her pregnancy.