Stacey Farber (Ellie Nash)

Farber joined the cast of Degrassi during season 2 and was billed as a full-time cast member until the end of season 7. She went on to star in the Canadian sitcom 18 to Life, which also aired on The CW from 2010 to 2011, and the Canadian medical drama Saving Hope for three seasons. Farber has also had guest roles on Chicago Justice, Grace and Frankie, UnReal and Schitt’s Creek.