Wilmer’s Engagement

Fans believe the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress is referencing her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama’s engagement to Amanda Pacheco by having a bride and groom walk past her in the video. Valderrama, who Lovato dated on and off for six years, proposed to Pacheco on New Year’s Day.

“[Demi] is still in touch with Wilmer, but obviously not in a romantic relationship way,” an insider told Us in February. “There is still love there for sure, but Demi fully supports him and his engagement to Amanda. She just wants what’s best for him and for the both of them to be happy.”