Where Are They Now?

Betty has been incarcerated since the day she committed the murders. She is serving her 32-years-to-life sentence at the California Institution for Women, in Chino, California. She has requested parole three times — once in January 2010, again in November 2011 and a third in January 2017. Each request was denied. The next time she will be eligible for parole is in January 2032.