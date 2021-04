Who’s Returning?

The entire principal cast will return for the second film, including Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley), Imelda Staunton (Maud Bagshaw), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Michelle Dockery (Mary Crawley), Laura Carmichael (Edith Crawley), Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates), Jim Carter (Charles Carson) and Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley).