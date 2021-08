The Hospitalization

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in December 2020, Tom’s legal team claimed he was secretly hospitalized for a “serious illness” months prior. During Wednesday’s episode, the ladies asked Erika whether she knew about his hospitalization.

“I don’t even know what that is,” she said of the reports. “I don’t know where it comes from. I read it this morning, though.”

Later in the episode, Erika added that she hears a “new story every day.”