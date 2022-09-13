'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Be 'Amazing,' Star Nika King Says

How Top-Secret Are the Season 3 Details?

Nika King, who plays Rue’s mom Leslie, exclusively told Us Weekly that she was not able to dish anything specific — but she teased that it’s going to be a good season.

“Woah girl, you trying to get me fired,” King joked to Us in September 2022. “No, girl. I can’t tease. Ain’t no teasing. But it’s gonna be an amazing season 3. I mean I think every character has more life to them and Sam is going to bring those characters to life, and I just can’t wait to see what he cooks up.”