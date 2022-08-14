Is a Time Jump Set for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3?

Zendaya hopes the new episodes take viewers past graduation. “I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school,” she told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about her hopes for the third season in August 2022. “I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be.”