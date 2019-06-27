Stepping in front of the camera. Eva Longoria, who is an executive producer on ABC’s sexy drama Grand Hotel, will make her debut during the Monday, July 1, episode, and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look.

In the third episode, titled “Curveball,” Alicia (Denyse Tontz) butts head with her stepmother, Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez), over how to best run the hotel. In turn, Gigi gives Alicia a glimpse into her mother’s (Longoria) past. Elsewhere, Danny (Lincoln Younes) learns more about Sky’s (Arielle Kebbel) disappearance.

While viewers have been kept in the dark about Beatriz’s death and about her relationship with her children, it has been revealed that Alicia and brother Javi (Bryan Craig) loved their mother very much and their mother really loved the hotel.

“We haven’t seen a sexy drama since Desperate Housewives,” Longoria, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively about her decision to take on the series. “The audience is going to love following the love story, enemies, drama from the hotel. There’s a lot that people will be able to dig in on.”

A lot of that drama lies in Gigi, who is a bit of a villainous evil stepmother – at least so far. “Gigi is out of her mind!” Sanchez joked during a panel in Miami. “Throughout the series — if you give it a chance, and I hope you do, because it gets better and better and juicier and juicier — a lot of things are going to be revealed and explained, and you’re going to understand why she behaves the way she behaves.”

Scroll through the photos below for an exclusive look at Longoria’s debut!