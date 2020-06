Gary LeRoi Gray (Nelson Minkler)

Before joining the Disney series, the Chicago native made a name for himself on the eighth and final season of The Cosby Show, playing Nelson Tibideaux. He later appeared in Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) and was the voice of A.J. on The Fairly OddParents. His most recent credit was the 2016 action film Vigilante Diaries.