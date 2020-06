Margo Harshman (Tawny Dean)

Harshman received the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama) by a Supporting Young Actress in 2001 for her role on the Disney series. Later in her career, she starred in 2009’s Sorority Row and Fired Up! Between 2013 and 2019, she’s had a recurring role on NCIS as Delilah Fielding.