Hollywood shakeup! Meghan Markle wasn’t a stranger to fame when she fell in love with Prince Harry — but following their 2018 wedding, actresses started clamoring to play her on screen.

The California native broke into the entertainment world in the early 2000s with small roles on General Hospital, The War at Home and CSI: NY. She proceeded to make a name for herself in 2011 when she was cast as Rachel Zane on USA Network’s Suits. In 2016, her romance with Harry took center stage and Meghan’s life as a royal became her claim to fame.

Less than one year after welcoming son Archie in May 2019, the couple stepped back from their senior royal duties and moved to the United States. After their royal exit became permanent in 2021 — and the duo welcomed daughter Lili in June of that year — a return to acting appeared to be the last thing on Meghan’s mind.

“No. I’m done,” the Bench author told Variety in her October 2022 cover story of possibly stepping in front of the camera again. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

While Meghan isn’t planning to act professionally, her story has made its way to the small screen in a series of Lifetime original movies. In 2021, the Duchess of Sussex was even portrayed on the animated series The Prince.

“I haven’t given that much thought, to be honest. It’s all weird,” the Archewell cofounder told the outlet when asked how it feels knowing actors are playing her on screen. “You have to compartmentalize. Anyone talking about me or casting an actor to play me, that will be a caricature of me that has been created for a business that makes people a lot of money. Once you can separate that out, it’s much easier to go: ‘OK. That actually has nothing to do with me.’ It genuinely doesn’t. It’s a hard lesson to come to grips with.”

The “Archetypes” podcast host does, however, have a piece of advice for any actress taking on her persona.

“I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness,” Meghan confessed. “I just hope she finds the dimensions. Also, she can call me!”

Parisa Fitz-Henley, who portrayed the Dater’s Handbook actress in Lifetime’s first Harry & Meghan movie, revealed that it took a lot of work to embody the duchess.

“It was an inside out job. Meghan has such a wonderful confidence and poise, and so it comes out in the way she carries herself,” Fitz-Henley told Today in May 2018. “It was really great to watch that. And that was a great example because I really do need to work on my posture.”

Scroll down to see which actresses have taken on the role of Meghan over the years: