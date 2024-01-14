Several TV shows will celebrate one last hoorah at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

This year’s nominations list is comprised of many shows whose final season aired during the 2023 awards’ eligibility period from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023. Ted Lasso, which scored a total of 21 nominations, premiered its third and final season in March 2023.

While Apple TV+ has not officially announced whether Ted Lasso will return in other forms in the future, the show’s cast and crew have confirmed that the original story has come to a close. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” leading man Jason Sudeikis told Deadline in March 2023.

Brendan Hunt, who portrayed Coach Beard, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Golden Globes that this year’s awards season marked the “end of the road” for the Ted Lasso team.

Not included in the shows nominated for their final seasons are miniseries such as Fleishman Is in Trouble, Daisy Jones & The Six and Beef.

The Emmy Awards will air live on Fox Monday, January 15, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll down to see every show whose final season is nominated: