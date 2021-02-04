Emmys Reflection

Heigl made headlines in 2008 when she withdrew herself from Emmys consideration because she didn’t think her season 4 “material” warranted a nomination — a move that offended Rhimes at the time.

“I didn’t feel good about my performance and there was a part of me that thought, because I had won the year before, that I needed juicy, dramatic, emotional material,” the 27 Dresses star later told Howard Stern in April 2016. “So, I went to Shonda and said, ‘I’m so sorry. That wasn’t cool, and I should not have said that.’ And I shouldn’t have said anything publicly. But at the time, I didn’t think anyone would notice … I just quietly didn’t submit and then it became a story, and I felt I was obligated to make my statement, and … ‘Shut up, Katie.'”