Kim on Her Future With Kanye

During the June 3 episode, Kim broke down about the state of her marriage to Khloe and Kourtney.

Kim explained that while Kanye is “an amazing dad,” she wasn’t sure she could give her husband what he needed in a relationship.

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she revealed. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure.”