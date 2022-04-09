Why Is It Ending With Season 4?

In addition to feeling like they will have told Devi’s story fully by the end of season 4, Kaling also wants to avoid one of the most famous tropes in teen dramas. “They can’t be in high school forever,” the Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? author told ET in April 2022. “We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”