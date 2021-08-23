Nancy Tremaine and Prince Edward Will Make Sweet Music

“James Marsden and I have remained friends through the years and we just have a blast,” Menzel exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021, of her onscreen love interest. “We have a song together and we get to be really silly and fun.”

The Broadway star will also have her own solo in the sequel. “Well, it’s Stephen Schwartz, who’s like my fairy godmother when it comes to musicals. For anyone who doesn’t know out there, he wrote Wicked,” she said of the song. “He wrote it with Alan Menken and it’s this incredible song and then a really important integral moment in the story. And I feel really lucky for them to have written something like this for me.”