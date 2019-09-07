A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

The Story: A cynical journalist (Matthew Rhys) is assigned to profile beloved children’s TV host Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks, obviously) circa 1998. They end up becoming close friends and then [can’t finish sentence due to tears streaming down my face just thinking about the third act].

The Buzz: No big deal, only that this drama — from Can You Ever Forgive Me? director Marielle Heller — has all the makings of life-affirming, sun-shining perfection.

In theaters Friday, November 22