Charlie’s Angels

The Story: A new trio of crime-fighters — played by Kristen Stewart, Aladdin’s Naomi Scott and Ella Balinka — are here to save the day. Actual plot is totally secondary.

The Buzz: Almost two decades have passed since Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu became independent woman in the first adaptation of the popular ABC series. This touch-up amps up the girl power to the nth degree, with Elizabeth Banks writing, directing and playing sidekick Bosley.

In theaters Friday, November 15