Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

The Story: Angelina Jolie once again goes dark as a sinister horned fairy. But not too dark — this is still a Disney movie! Like the original, she’s at odds with soon-to-be-Queen Aurora (Elle Fanning).

The Buzz: Maleficent 1.0 was a hit in 2014, though I defy you to recall one single scene from it. If nothing else, it’s always fun to see a game Jolie entertain the PG set.

In theaters Friday, October 18