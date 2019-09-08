Fall TV Preview: Scoop on 21 New and Returning Series

Modern Family

The cast of Modern Family thought season 10 would be its last, so imagine their surprise when the ABC comedy was renewed for an 11th run. “We were surprised, so this time we’re really just enjoying our time together,” says Nolan Gould. Adds Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “We’re all very clingy” — which is why they all stay in touch via a group text that’ll surely live on beyond the series finale: “Ed [O’Neill] is the least active. He’ll usually pipe in seven days late! Sofia [Vergara], Eric [Stonestreet] and I are most active!” (ABC, September 25, 9 p.m.)