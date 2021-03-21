Jeffrey Jones

After playing Ferris’ nemesis Ed Rooney, Jones starred in Beetlejuice, Without a Clue, Ed Wood, Sleep Hollow, Stuart Little and Dr. Dolittle. He also appeared on The People Next Door and Deadwood, in addition to having a recurring role on Justice League and Invader ZIM. In 2002, Jones was arrested for possession of child pornography, and in 2003 he pleaded no contest to hiring a minor to pose for sexually explicit photos. After failing to register with the sex offender registry in 2009, which must be done annually, he was sentenced to three years’ probation and 250 hours of community service following a guilty to the felony charge. Jones, who shares one son, Julian Coutts, with his late partner Lloy Coutts, returned to theater work in 2015 with a role in 63 Trillion.